Vivo X70 vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra VS Vivo X70 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Weighs 47 grams less Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Delivers 75% higher maximum brightness (1745 against 999 nits)

43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (969K versus 677K)

26% higher pixel density (500 vs 398 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo X70 Price Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 398 ppi 500 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 90.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Vivo X70 999 nits Galaxy S22 Ultra +75% 1745 nits

Design and build Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 228 gramm (8.04 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo X70 86.6% Galaxy S22 Ultra +4% 90.2%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Funtouch OS 12 One UI 4.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 44 W 45 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 0:56 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 10x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 116° 120° Lenses 3 (40 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 7864 x 5200 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.82" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Vivo X70 n/a Galaxy S22 Ultra 134 Video quality Vivo X70 n/a Galaxy S22 Ultra 114 Generic camera score Vivo X70 n/a Galaxy S22 Ultra 131

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 February 2022 Release date September 2021 March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.