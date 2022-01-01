Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo X70 vs V23 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Vivo V23 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (996 against 628 nits)
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (673K versus 471K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 992 and 737 points
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo X70
vs
V23 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 88%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Vivo X70 +59%
996 nits
V23 5G
628 nits

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.55 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo X70
86.6%
V23 5G +2%
88%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X70 and Vivo V23 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X70 +35%
992
V23 5G
737
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo X70 +58%
3352
V23 5G
2128
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo X70 +43%
673922
V23 5G
471109
CPU - 116402
GPU - 136048
Memory - 95945
UX - 126331
Total score 673922 471109
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo X70 +80%
4130
V23 5G
2300
Stability 92% 99%
Graphics test 24 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 4130 2300
PCMark 3.0 score - 8110
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 12 Funtouch 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 44 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo X70
n/a
V23 5G
16:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo X70
n/a
V23 5G
18:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo X70
n/a
V23 5G
26:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 9248 x 6936
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 116° 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 8700 x 5800
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 January 2022
Release date September 2021 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X70 is definitely a better buy.

