Vivo X70 vs V23 Pro VS Vivo X70 Vivo V23 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Vivo V23 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (999 against 794 nits)

Reverse charging feature

18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 998 and 849 points Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 398 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Vivo X70 +26% 999 nits V23 Pro 794 nits

Design and build Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Green Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo X70 86.6% V23 Pro +3% 89.5%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 and Vivo V23 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 - Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo X70 +18% 998 V23 Pro 849 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo X70 +12% 3378 V23 Pro 3019 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo X70 +7% 677177 V23 Pro 630293 CPU - 150620 GPU - 240664 Memory - 114570 UX - 125501 Total score 677177 630293 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo X70 4111 V23 Pro +9% 4473 Stability 92% - Graphics test 24 FPS 26 FPS Graphics score 4111 4473 PCMark 3.0 score - 6575 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Smartphone Scores (78th and 108th place) Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Funtouch OS 12 Funtouch 12

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 - Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 116° 120° Lenses 3 (40 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 8700 x 5800 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 January 2022 Release date September 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo X70. It has a better display, performance, and connectivity.