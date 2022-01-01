Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo X70 vs Vivo V23e – which one to choose?

Vivo X70 vs Vivo V23e

Виво X70
VS
Виво V23е
Vivo X70
Vivo V23e

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Vivo V23e, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (673K versus 331K)
  • Delivers 100% higher maximum brightness (996 against 497 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 4050 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23e
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo X70
vs
Vivo V23e

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 83.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Vivo X70 +100%
996 nits
Vivo V23e
497 nits

Design and build

Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal -
Colors White, Black, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo X70 +3%
86.6%
Vivo V23e
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X70 and Vivo V23e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X70 +85%
992
Vivo V23e
537
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo X70 +79%
3352
Vivo V23e
1873
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo X70 +103%
673922
Vivo V23e
331906
CPU - 95471
GPU - 76644
Memory - 71843
UX - 88535
Total score 673922 331906
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo X70 +276%
4130
Vivo V23e
1098
Stability 92% 99%
Graphics test 24 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 4130 1098
PCMark 3.0 score - 6443
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12 Funtouch OS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 4050 mAh
Charge power 44 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (31% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 0:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS -
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 116° 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 8700 x 5800
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 19 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2021 November 2021
Release date September 2021 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X70 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 9 Pro or Vivo X70
2. Apple iPhone 12 or Vivo X70
3. OnePlus 9R or Vivo X70
4. OnePlus 10 Pro or Vivo X70
5. Vivo X70 Pro or Vivo X70
6. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Vivo V23e
7. Samsung Galaxy A32 or Vivo V23e
8. Vivo V20 2021 or Vivo V23e
9. Vivo V21e 5G or Vivo V23e
10. Vivo V23 5G or Vivo V23e

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish