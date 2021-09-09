Vivo X70 vs X60 Pro VS Vivo X70 Vivo X60 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Vivo X60 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (995 against 816 nits)

The phone is 9-months newer

Reverse charging feature

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9 PPI 398 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 90.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 98.9% PWM - 245 Hz Response time - 6.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Vivo X70 +22% 995 nits X60 Pro 816 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green White, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo X70 86.6% X60 Pro +4% 90.1%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 and Vivo X60 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 650 GPU clock 850 MHz 675 MHz FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo X70 1000 X60 Pro +3% 1029 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo X70 3372 X60 Pro +3% 3486 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo X70 672624 X60 Pro +7% 717138 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 9 (66th and 38th place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 12 Funtouch 11.1 OS size - 30 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 4200 mAh Charge power 44 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:56 hr 1:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Vivo X70 n/a X60 Pro 10:07 hr Watching videos (Player) Vivo X70 n/a X60 Pro 20:05 hr Talk (3G) Vivo X70 n/a X60 Pro 24:24 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 116° 120° Lenses 3 (40 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Vivo X70 n/a X60 Pro 127 Video quality Vivo X70 n/a X60 Pro 100 Generic camera score Vivo X70 n/a X60 Pro 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo X70 n/a X60 Pro 94.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 December 2020 Release date September 2021 January 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the battery life and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X70. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Vivo X60 Pro.