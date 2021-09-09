Vivo X70 vs X60 Pro Plus VS Vivo X70 Vivo X60 Pro Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X70 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Vivo X60 Pro Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (995 against 811 nits)

The phone is 8-months newer

Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro Plus The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1135 and 1000 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9 PPI 398 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 89.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness Vivo X70 +23% 995 nits X60 Pro Plus 811 nits

Design and build Height 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 190.6 gramm (6.72 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass - Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green Black, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo X70 86.6% X60 Pro Plus +4% 89.9%

Performance Tests of Vivo X70 and Vivo X60 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 660 GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo X70 1000 X60 Pro Plus +14% 1135 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo X70 3372 X60 Pro Plus +9% 3684 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo X70 672624 X60 Pro Plus +7% 717138 AnTuTu Phone Scores (66th and 37th place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 12 OriginOS 1.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 4200 mAh Charge power 44 W 55 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (84% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:56 hr 0:43 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Vivo X70 n/a X60 Pro Plus 11:33 hr Watching videos (Player) Vivo X70 n/a X60 Pro Plus 19:17 hr Talk (3G) Vivo X70 n/a X60 Pro Plus 23:49 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 - Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 116° 114° Lenses 3 (40 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Vivo X70 n/a X60 Pro Plus 131 Video quality Vivo X70 n/a X60 Pro Plus 110 Generic camera score Vivo X70 n/a X60 Pro Plus 128

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 January 2021 Release date September 2021 January 2021 SAR (head) - 0.8 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.47 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X60 Pro Plus. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X70.