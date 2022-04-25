Home > Smartphone comparison > X80 Pro vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Vivo X80 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14

Vivo X80 Pro
Apple iPhone 14

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X80 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 25, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X80 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1421 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 3279 mAh
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (999K versus 783K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (1022 against 846 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 12% higher pixel density (517 vs 460 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (37:24 vs 28:36 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1741 and 1193 points
  • Weighs 47 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X80 Pro
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 517 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 750 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 94.8% 99.5%
PWM 361 Hz 60 Hz
Response time 4 ms 12 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
X80 Pro +21%
1022 nits
iPhone 14
846 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.57 mm (6.48 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
X80 Pro +5%
89.9%
iPhone 14
86%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X80 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 818 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X80 Pro
1193
iPhone 14 +46%
1741
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X80 Pro
3532
iPhone 14 +35%
4762
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X80 Pro +28%
999249
iPhone 14
783542
CPU 224784 209437
GPU 437220 333181
Memory 163013 105776
UX 169925 131735
Total score 999249 783542
3DMark Wild Life Performance
X80 Pro
9371
iPhone 14 +2%
9517
Stability 79% 81%
Graphics test 56 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 9371 9517
PCMark 3.0 score 10150 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
ROM Funtouch OS 13 -
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 80 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (88% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:00 hr 13:45 hr
Watching video 12:04 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 05:25 hr 05:25 hr
Standby 85 hr 122 hr
General battery life
X80 Pro
28:36 hr
iPhone 14 +31%
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Hynix HI-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
X80 Pro
n/a
iPhone 14
135
Video quality
X80 Pro
n/a
iPhone 14
146
Generic camera score
X80 Pro
n/a
iPhone 14
133

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X80 Pro +11%
89.4 dB
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 September 2022
Release date April 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X80 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
