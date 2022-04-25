Vivo X80 Pro vs OnePlus 9RT
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X80 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 25, 2022, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo X80 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 30% higher pixel density (517 vs 397 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (988K versus 768K)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT
- Weighs 20.5 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
98
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
91
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
86
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
87
79
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.62 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|517 ppi
|397 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|750 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1500 nits
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.9%
|87.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
|162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|219 gramm (7.72 oz)
|198.5 gramm (7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Orange
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|-
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X80 Pro +27%
1175
924
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X80 Pro +5%
3482
3312
|CPU
|224784
|194285
|GPU
|437220
|322095
|Memory
|163013
|121967
|UX
|169925
|137091
|Total score
|988760
|768049
|Stability
|80%
|66%
|Graphics test
|56 FPS
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|9428
|5843
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10075
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Results (20th and 74th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 12
|ColorOS 12
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (88% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:39 hr
|0:38 hr
|Web browsing
|10:35 hr
|-
|Watching video
|11:43 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:05 hr
|-
|Standby
|78 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Hynix HI-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2022
|October 2021
|Release date
|April 2022
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X80 Pro is definitely a better buy.
