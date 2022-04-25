Home > Smartphone comparison > X80 Pro vs OnePlus 9RT – which one to choose?

Vivo X80 Pro vs OnePlus 9RT

Виво X80 Про
VS
Ванплас 9RT
Vivo X80 Pro
OnePlus 9RT

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X80 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 25, 2022, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X80 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 30% higher pixel density (517 vs 397 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (988K versus 768K)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT
  • Weighs 20.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X80 Pro
vs
OnePlus 9RT

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 517 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 750 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
X80 Pro
1011 nits
OnePlus 9RT
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X80 Pro +2%
89.9%
OnePlus 9RT
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X80 Pro and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X80 Pro +27%
1175
OnePlus 9RT
924
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X80 Pro +5%
3482
OnePlus 9RT
3312
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X80 Pro +29%
988760
OnePlus 9RT
768049
CPU 224784 194285
GPU 437220 322095
Memory 163013 121967
UX 169925 137091
Total score 988760 768049
3DMark Wild Life Performance
X80 Pro +61%
9428
OnePlus 9RT
5843
Stability 80% 66%
Graphics test 56 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 9428 5843
PCMark 3.0 score 10075 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 80 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (88% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 0:38 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:35 hr -
Watching video 11:43 hr -
Gaming 05:05 hr -
Standby 78 hr -
General battery life
X80 Pro
27:13 hr
OnePlus 9RT
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 123°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Hynix HI-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 October 2021
Release date April 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X80 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo X80 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro
2. Vivo X80 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
3. Vivo X80 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro
4. Vivo X80 Pro and X70 Pro
5. Vivo X80 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
6. OnePlus 9RT and Nord 2 5G
7. OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus 9R
8. OnePlus 9RT and Xiaomi 11T Pro
9. OnePlus 9RT and Xiaomi 12X
10. OnePlus 9RT and Oppo Realme GT Neo 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish