Vivo X80 Pro vs Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus

Виво X80 Про
VS
Оппо Рено 9 Про Плюс
Vivo X80 Pro
Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X80 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 25, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X80 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 31% higher pixel density (517 vs 394 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1193 and 1107 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1098K versus 999K)
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Weighs 27 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X80 Pro
vs
Reno 9 Pro Plus

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 517 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 750 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 94.8% -
PWM 361 Hz -
Response time 4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
X80 Pro
1022 nits
Reno 9 Pro Plus
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.57 mm (6.48 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP68 -
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Gold, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X80 Pro
89.9%
Reno 9 Pro Plus +1%
90.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X80 Pro and Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X80 Pro +8%
1193
Reno 9 Pro Plus
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X80 Pro
3532
Reno 9 Pro Plus +8%
3798
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X80 Pro
999249
Reno 9 Pro Plus +10%
1098512
CPU 224784 257844
GPU 437220 470619
Memory 163013 188289
UX 169925 178207
Total score 999249 1098512
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 79% -
Graphics test 56 FPS -
Graphics score 9371 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10150 -
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (36th and 14th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM Funtouch OS 13 ColorOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 80 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (88% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 12 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:00 hr -
Watching video 12:04 hr -
Gaming 05:25 hr -
Standby 85 hr -
General battery life
X80 Pro
28:36 hr
Reno 9 Pro Plus
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Hynix HI-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 22 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X80 Pro
89.4 dB
Reno 9 Pro Plus
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced April 2022 November 2022
Release date April 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo X80 Pro. It has a better display and camera.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
