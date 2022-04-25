Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X80 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 25, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.