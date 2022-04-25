Vivo X80 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X80 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 25, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo X80 Pro
- 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1000K versus 551K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1186 and 957 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
98
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
91
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
86
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
87
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.9 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|517 ppi
|496 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.9%
|91.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|96.9%
|PWM
|-
|245 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
|164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|219 gramm (7.72 oz)
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Orange
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Samsung Exynos 990
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G77 MP11
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|2750 MHz
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X80 Pro +24%
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X80 Pro +24%
3518
2847
|CPU
|224784
|92406
|GPU
|437220
|216567
|Memory
|163013
|125152
|UX
|169925
|116586
|Total score
|1000169
|551125
|Stability
|-
|42%
|Graphics test
|-
|25 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|4238
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|10988
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (10th and 165th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 12
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|-
|34.7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (88% in 30 min)
|Yes (43% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:39 hr
|1:20 hr
|Web browsing
|10:35 hr
|08:59 hr
|Watching video
|11:43 hr
|13:52 hr
|Gaming
|05:05 hr
|04:58 hr
|Standby
|78 hr
|74 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Hynix HI-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 0.3 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3872 x 2592
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2022
|August 2020
|Release date
|April 2022
|August 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.319 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.557 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X80 Pro is definitely a better buy.
