Vivo X80 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

VS
Vivo X80 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X80 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 25, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X80 Pro
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1000K versus 551K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1186 and 957 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X80 Pro
vs
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 517 ppi 496 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 91.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
X80 Pro
1015 nits
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +1%
1026 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) 164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X80 Pro
89.9%
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +2%
91.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X80 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 990
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 818 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X80 Pro +24%
3518
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
2847
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X80 Pro +81%
1000169
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
551125
CPU 224784 92406
GPU 437220 216567
Memory 163013 125152
UX 169925 116586
Total score 1000169 551125
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 42%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Graphics score - 4238
PCMark 3.0 score - 10988
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (10th and 165th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Funtouch OS 12 One UI 4.1
OS size - 34.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 80 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (88% in 30 min) Yes (43% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:35 hr 08:59 hr
Watching video 11:43 hr 13:52 hr
Gaming 05:05 hr 04:58 hr
Standby 78 hr 74 hr
General battery life
X80 Pro +3%
27:13 hr
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
26:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Hynix HI-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 August 2020
Release date April 2022 August 2020
SAR (head) - 0.319 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.557 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X80 Pro is definitely a better buy.

