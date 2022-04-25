Home > Smartphone comparison > X80 Pro vs Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X80 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 25, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X80 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 3300 mAh
  • Shows 35% longer battery life (27:13 vs 20:09 hours)
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (999K versus 701K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (1022 against 940 nits)
  • 21% higher pixel density (517 vs 426 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
  • Weighs 36 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X80 Pro
vs
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2636 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21.9:9
PPI 517 ppi 426 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.3%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 6.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
X80 Pro +9%
1022 nits
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
940 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) 166 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 72.2 mm (2.84 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX8
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
X80 Pro +6%
89.9%
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X80 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X80 Pro +20%
1187
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X80 Pro +1%
3508
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
3474
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X80 Pro +43%
999755
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
701194
CPU 224784 206991
GPU 437220 227511
Memory 163013 138296
UX 169925 123353
Total score 999755 701194
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 69%
Graphics test - 27 FPS
Graphics score - 4606
PCMark 3.0 score - 13644
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (10th and 97th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Funtouch OS 12 One UI 4.1
OS size - 29 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 80 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (88% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:35 hr 06:58 hr
Watching video 11:43 hr 09:12 hr
Gaming 05:05 hr 03:32 hr
Standby 78 hr 64 hr
General battery life
X80 Pro +35%
27:13 hr
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
20:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 123°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Hynix HI-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 August 2021
Release date April 2022 August 2021
SAR (head) - 0.86 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X80 Pro is definitely a better buy.

