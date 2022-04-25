Vivo X80 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X80 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 25, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo X80 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 38% higher pixel density (517 vs 374 PPI)
- Shows 14% longer battery life (27:13 vs 23:53 hours)
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4400 mAh
- 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (999K versus 778K)
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (1022 against 924 nits)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Better grip in hands – the body is 52.8 mm narrower
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
- Has a 0.82 inch larger screen size
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
98
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
91
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
86
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
87
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|7.6 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1768 x 2208 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|22.5:18
|PPI
|517 ppi
|374 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.9%
|88.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|97.3%
|PWM
|-
|245 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|128.1 mm (5.04 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|6.4 mm (0.25 inches)
|Weight
|219 gramm (7.72 oz)
|271 gramm (9.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IPX8
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Orange
|Black, Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|-
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X80 Pro +7%
1187
1106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X80 Pro +8%
3508
3244
|CPU
|224784
|207270
|GPU
|437220
|272918
|Memory
|163013
|144935
|UX
|169925
|151113
|Total score
|999755
|778659
|Stability
|-
|62%
|Graphics test
|-
|32 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|5460
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|13523
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking List (10th and 64th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 12
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|-
|39 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|4400 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (88% in 30 min)
|Yes (33% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:39 hr
|1:46 hr
|Web browsing
|10:35 hr
|07:38 hr
|Watching video
|11:43 hr
|11:50 hr
|Gaming
|05:05 hr
|04:51 hr
|Standby
|78 hr
|75 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Hynix HI-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", SK Hynix Hi-1337 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2022
|August 2021
|Release date
|April 2022
|August 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X80 Pro is definitely a better buy.
