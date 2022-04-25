Home > Smartphone comparison > X80 Pro vs V23 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo X80 Pro vs V23 5G

Виво X80 Про
VS
Виво V23 5G
Vivo X80 Pro
Vivo V23 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X80 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 25, 2022, against the Vivo V23 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X80 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Delivers 139% higher maximum brightness (1493 against 625 nits)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (993K versus 470K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 26% higher pixel density (517 vs 409 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4200 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
  • Weighs 38 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
X80 Pro
99
V23 5G
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
X80 Pro
90
V23 5G
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
X80 Pro
90
V23 5G
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
X80 Pro
86
V23 5G
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
X80 Pro
90
V23 5G
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
X80 Pro
88
V23 5G
69

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X80 Pro
vs
V23 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 517 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 88%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
X80 Pro +139%
1493 nits
V23 5G
625 nits

Design and build

Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.55 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X80 Pro +2%
89.9%
V23 5G
88%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo V23 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 818 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X80 Pro +63%
1201
V23 5G
736
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X80 Pro +56%
3326
V23 5G
2127
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X80 Pro +111%
993078
V23 5G
470635
CPU 224784 116402
GPU 437220 136048
Memory 163013 95945
UX 169925 126331
Total score 993078 470635
3DMark Wild Life Performance
X80 Pro
n/a
V23 5G
2300
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Graphics score - 2300
PCMark 3.0 score - 8110
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 12 Funtouch 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 80 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:14 hr
Watching video - 14:46 hr
Gaming - 05:53 hr
Standby - 92 hr
General battery life
X80 Pro
n/a
V23 5G
32:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Hynix HI-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 8700 x 5800
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 January 2022
Release date April 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X80 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 13 or X80 Pro
2. Galaxy S22 Ultra or X80 Pro
3. 10 Pro or X80 Pro
4. V23 Pro or X80 Pro
5. Vivo X80 or X80 Pro
6. Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) or V23 5G
7. Vivo V21 or V23 5G
8. Vivo V23e or V23 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish