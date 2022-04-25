Home > Smartphone comparison > X80 Pro vs X Fold – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X80 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 25, 2022, against the Vivo X Fold, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X80 Pro
  • 44% higher pixel density (517 vs 360 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 69.6 mm narrower
  • Weighs 92 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo X Fold
  • Has a 1.25 inches larger screen size
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (1504 against 1022 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
X80 Pro
98
X Fold
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
X80 Pro
91
X Fold
92
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
X80 Pro
78
X Fold
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
X80 Pro
86
X Fold
81
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
X80 Pro
89
X Fold
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
X80 Pro
87
X Fold
85

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X80 Pro
vs
X Fold

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 8.03 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1916 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 517 ppi 360 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 88%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
X80 Pro
1022 nits
X Fold +47%
1504 nits

Design and build

Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 144.9 mm (5.7 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 6.3 mm (0.25 inches)
Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 311 gramm (10.97 oz)
Waterproof IP68 -
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X80 Pro +2%
89.9%
X Fold
88%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X Fold in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X80 Pro
1187
X Fold +3%
1224
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X80 Pro +5%
3508
X Fold
3344
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X80 Pro
999755
X Fold +2%
1016323
CPU 224784 228688
GPU 437220 436455
Memory 163013 170600
UX 169925 171416
Total score 999755 1016323
AnTuTu 9 Ranking (10th and 7th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 12 Origin OS Ocean

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 80 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (88% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 0:38 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:35 hr -
Watching video 11:43 hr -
Gaming 05:05 hr -
Standby 78 hr -
General battery life
X80 Pro
27:13 hr
X Fold
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 114° 114°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Hynix HI-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 April 2022
Release date April 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X80 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X Fold.

