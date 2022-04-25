Home > Smartphone comparison > X80 Pro vs Vivo X50 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X80 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 25, 2022, against the Vivo X50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X80 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (993K versus 340K)
  • Delivers 212% higher maximum brightness (1493 against 479 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 30% higher pixel density (517 vs 398 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4200 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Reasons to consider the Vivo X50
  • Weighs 46 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X80 Pro
vs
Vivo X50

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 517 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
X80 Pro +212%
1493 nits
Vivo X50
479 nits

Design and build

Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.55 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X80 Pro +3%
89.9%
Vivo X50
87%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 618
GPU clock 818 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X80 Pro +102%
1201
Vivo X50
594
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X80 Pro +86%
3326
Vivo X50
1791
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X80 Pro +192%
993078
Vivo X50
340329
CPU 224784 102096
GPU 437220 82765
Memory 163013 58460
UX 169925 98263
Total score 993078 340329
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10
ROM Funtouch OS 12 FunTouch OS 10.5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 80 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes, Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Hynix HI-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced April 2022 June 2020
Release date April 2022 July 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X80 Pro is definitely a better buy.

