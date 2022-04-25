Home > Smartphone comparison > X80 Pro vs X60 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X80 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 25, 2022, against the Vivo X60 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X80 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Delivers 83% higher maximum brightness (1509 against 825 nits)
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1002K versus 729K)
  • 30% higher pixel density (517 vs 398 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4200 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro
  • Weighs 40 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X80 Pro
vs
X60 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 517 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 90.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.9%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 6.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
X80 Pro +83%
1509 nits
X60 Pro
825 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 16.4 mm (0.65 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X80 Pro
89.9%
X60 Pro
90.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 650
GPU clock 818 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X80 Pro +17%
1215
X60 Pro
1041
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X80 Pro
3366
X60 Pro +4%
3491
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X80 Pro +37%
1002880
X60 Pro
729591
CPU 224784 193824
GPU 437220 243003
Memory 163013 133158
UX 169925 152437
Total score 1002880 729591
3DMark Wild Life Performance
X80 Pro
n/a
X60 Pro
4210
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Graphics score - 4210
PCMark 3.0 score - 11041
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List (10th and 73rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12 Funtouch 11.1
OS size - 30 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 80 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:36 hr
Watching video - 16:27 hr
Gaming - 05:27 hr
Standby - 85 hr
General battery life
X80 Pro
n/a
X60 Pro
28:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Hynix HI-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
X80 Pro
n/a
X60 Pro
127
Video quality
X80 Pro
n/a
X60 Pro
100
Generic camera score
X80 Pro
n/a
X60 Pro
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X80 Pro
n/a
X60 Pro
94.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 December 2020
Release date April 2022 January 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X80 Pro is definitely a better buy.

