Home > Smartphone comparison > X80 Pro vs X60 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Vivo X80 Pro vs X60 Pro Plus

Виво X80 Про
VS
Виво X60 Про Плюс
Vivo X80 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X80 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on April 25, 2022, against the Vivo X60 Pro Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X80 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 84% higher maximum brightness (1493 against 810 nits)
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (993K versus 720K)
  • 30% higher pixel density (517 vs 398 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4200 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro Plus
  • Weighs 28.4 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X80 Pro
vs
X60 Pro Plus

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 517 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
X80 Pro +84%
1493 nits
X60 Pro Plus
810 nits

Design and build

Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 219 gramm (7.72 oz) 190.6 gramm (6.72 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X80 Pro
89.9%
X60 Pro Plus
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X80 Pro +5%
1201
X60 Pro Plus
1141
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X80 Pro
3326
X60 Pro Plus +11%
3701
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X80 Pro +38%
993078
X60 Pro Plus
720835
CPU 224784 193824
GPU 437220 2430003
Memory 163013 133158
UX 169925 152437
Total score 993078 720835
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12 OriginOS 1.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 80 W 55 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes (84% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:48 hr
Watching video - 15:42 hr
Gaming - 04:52 hr
Standby - 83 hr
General battery life
X80 Pro
n/a
X60 Pro Plus
28:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 114°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Hynix HI-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 January 2021
Release date April 2022 January 2021
SAR (head) - 0.8 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.47 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X80 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. X80 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro
2. X80 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max
3. X80 Pro vs 12 Pro
4. X80 Pro vs X70 Pro
5. X80 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
6. X60 Pro Plus vs X70 Pro
7. X60 Pro Plus vs X70 Pro Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish