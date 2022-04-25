Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo X80 vs iPhone 13 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X80 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on April 25, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X80
  • Comes with 1405 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3095 mAh
  • Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1071K versus 790K)
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (1493 against 1061 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
  • Stereo speakers
  • 19% higher pixel density (460 vs 388 PPI)
  • 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1697 and 1174 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo X80
vs
iPhone 13 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 388 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 510 Hz
Response time - 4.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo X80 +41%
1493 nits
iPhone 13 Pro
1061 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo X80 +1%
86.6%
iPhone 13 Pro
86%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X80 and Apple iPhone 13 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3050 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 Apple GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X80
1174
iPhone 13 Pro +45%
1697
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo X80
4158
iPhone 13 Pro +12%
4673
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo X80 +36%
1071213
iPhone 13 Pro
790313
CPU 277291 216914
GPU 422365 321713
Memory 192035 121771
UX 180530 130779
Total score 1071213 790313
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
Graphics score - 9575
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM Funtouch OS 12 15.4
OS size - 15.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3095 mAh
Charge power 80 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 1:38 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:06 hr
Watching video - 16:46 hr
Gaming - 05:51 hr
Standby - 117 hr
General battery life
Vivo X80
n/a
iPhone 13 Pro
36:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX866 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 September 2021
Release date April 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13 Pro. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Vivo X80.

