Vivo X80 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

Виво X80
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7 Про
Vivo X80
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X80 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on April 25, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X80
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (999K versus 797K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1173 and 1048 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 32% higher pixel density (512 vs 388 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo X80
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 388 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo X80
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
1084 nits

Design and build

Height 164.95 mm (6.49 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.23 mm (2.96 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo X80
86.6%
Pixel 7 Pro +2%
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X80 and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 3050 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 850 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X80 +12%
1173
Pixel 7 Pro
1048
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo X80 +32%
4174
Pixel 7 Pro
3172
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo X80 +25%
999171
Pixel 7 Pro
797870
CPU 257778 216931
GPU 400071 296692
Memory 156049 134893
UX 188263 152600
Total score 999171 797870
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 92% -
Graphics test 48 FPS -
Graphics score 8115 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11117 -
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (27th and 80th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM Funtouch OS 12 Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 80 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:36 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:40 hr
Watching video - 13:59 hr
Gaming - 05:32 hr
Standby - 87 hr
General battery life
Vivo X80
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
28:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 126°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX866 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.5 -
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 October 2022
Release date April 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7 Pro. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X80.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

