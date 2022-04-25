Vivo X80 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X80 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on April 25, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo X80
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (999K versus 797K)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1173 and 1048 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 32% higher pixel density (512 vs 388 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 23W
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
98
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
93
81
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
81
84
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|388 ppi
|512 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|550 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1500 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.6%
|88.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164.95 mm (6.49 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|75.23 mm (2.96 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Orange
|White, Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000
|Google Tensor G2
|Max. clock
|3050 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G710
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X80 +12%
1173
1048
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo X80 +32%
4174
3172
|CPU
|257778
|216931
|GPU
|400071
|296692
|Memory
|156049
|134893
|UX
|188263
|152600
|Total score
|999171
|797870
|Stability
|92%
|-
|Graphics test
|48 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|8115
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11117
|-
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (27th and 80th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 13
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 12
|Stock Android
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 12 min)
|Yes (46% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:36 hr
|1:49 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|09:40 hr
|Watching video
|-
|13:59 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:32 hr
|Standby
|-
|87 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|126°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX866 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|-
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
148
Video quality
143
Generic camera score
147
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2022
|October 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7 Pro. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X80.
