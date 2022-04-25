Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo X80 vs 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo X80 vs OnePlus 9 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X80 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on April 25, 2022, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X80
  • Delivers 73% higher maximum brightness (1509 against 873 nits)
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1075K versus 782K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • 35% higher pixel density (525 vs 388 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Vivo X80
90
9 Pro
92
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Vivo X80
95
9 Pro
85
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Vivo X80
80
9 Pro
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Vivo X80
72
9 Pro
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Vivo X80
85
9 Pro
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Vivo X80
81
9 Pro
84

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo X80
vs
9 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.8%
PWM - 192 Hz
Response time - 41.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo X80 +73%
1509 nits
9 Pro
873 nits
Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo X80
86.6%
9 Pro +4%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X80 and OnePlus 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3050 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 Adreno 660
GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels - 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X80 +5%
1184
9 Pro
1128
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo X80 +15%
4213
9 Pro
3670
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo X80 +38%
1075764
9 Pro
782147
CPU 277291 184895
GPU 422365 319794
Memory 192035 129075
UX 180530 147558
Total score 1075764 782147
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo X80
n/a
9 Pro
5706
Stability - 57%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5706
PCMark 3.0 score - 12169
AnTuTu 9 Rating (2nd and 53rd place)
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Funtouch OS 12 Oxygen OS 12
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 80 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes (100% in 32 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:28 hr
Watching video - 12:04 hr
Gaming - 05:09 hr
Standby - 113 hr
General battery life
Vivo X80
n/a
9 Pro
31:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 140°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX866 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Vivo X80
n/a
9 Pro
129
Video quality
Vivo X80
n/a
9 Pro
108
Generic camera score
Vivo X80
n/a
9 Pro
124

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo X80
n/a
9 Pro
81.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 March 2021
Release date April 2022 March 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9 Pro. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X80.

