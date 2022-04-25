Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo X80 vs Nord 2 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo X80 vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Виво X80
VS
Ванплас Норд 2 5G
Vivo X80
OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X80 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on April 25, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X80
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (975K versus 670K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo X80
vs
Nord 2 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 650 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 128.2%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo X80
n/a
Nord 2 5G
637 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo X80 +1%
86.6%
Nord 2 5G
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X80 and OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 3050 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X80 +44%
1183
Nord 2 5G
820
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo X80 +51%
4217
Nord 2 5G
2801
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo X80 +45%
975165
Nord 2 5G
670264
CPU 242108 186770
GPU 395785 232801
Memory 155956 114516
UX 179794 131863
Total score 975165 670264
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo X80 +99%
8320
Nord 2 5G
4171
Stability 92% 64%
Graphics test 49 FPS 24 FPS
Graphics score 8320 4171
PCMark 3.0 score 11115 8532
AnTuTu Android Rating (29th and 147th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Funtouch OS 12 OxygenOS 12
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 80 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 0:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:29 hr
Watching video - 13:49 hr
Gaming - 05:27 hr
Standby - 94 hr
General battery life
Vivo X80
n/a
Nord 2 5G
32:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX866 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo X80
n/a
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced April 2022 July 2021
Release date April 2022 July 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X80 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Vivo X80
2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Vivo X80
3. Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Vivo X80
4. Vivo X70 vs Vivo X80
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
7. Google Pixel 6 vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
8. OnePlus 8 Pro vs Nord 2 5G
9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Nord 2 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish