Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X80 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on April 25, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 6 Z, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X80
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (972K versus 379K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 87% higher maximum brightness (1493 against 800 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Z
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 33 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo X80
vs
Reno 6 Z

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
Vivo X80 +87%
1493 nits
Reno 6 Z
800 nits

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo X80 +3%
86.6%
Reno 6 Z
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X80 and Oppo Reno 6 Z in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 3050 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X80 +99%
1174
Reno 6 Z
591
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo X80 +140%
4158
Reno 6 Z
1735
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo X80 +157%
972778
Reno 6 Z
379230
CPU 242108 106374
GPU 395785 104054
Memory 155956 72897
UX 179794 97171
Total score 972778 379230
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo X80
n/a
Reno 6 Z
1602
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 9 FPS
Graphics score - 1602
PCMark 3.0 score - 7140
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 80 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 0:52 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX866 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced April 2022 July 2021
Release date April 2022 August 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X80 is definitely a better buy.

