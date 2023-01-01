Vivo X80 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra VS Vivo X80 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X80 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on April 25, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X80 Weighs 27 grams less

Weighs 27 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom 29% higher pixel density (500 vs 388 PPI)

29% higher pixel density (500 vs 388 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1241K versus 996K)

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1241K versus 996K) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.3:9 PPI 388 ppi 500 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 550 nits 850 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1750 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 96.9% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Vivo X80 n/a Galaxy S23 Ultra 1269 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.95 mm (6.49 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) Width 75.23 mm (2.96 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 206 g (7.27 oz) 233 g (8.22 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo X80 86.6% Galaxy S23 Ultra +3% 89.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM Funtouch OS 12 One UI 5.1 OS size - 39.9 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 80 W 45 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes (68% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:36 hr 0:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 15:33 hr Watching video - 19:27 hr Gaming - 06:26 hr Standby - 123 hr General battery life Vivo X80 n/a Galaxy S23 Ultra 41:50 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 16320 x 12240 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 10x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX866 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4000 x 3000 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 24 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.24" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Vivo X80 n/a Galaxy S23 Ultra 139 Video quality Vivo X80 n/a Galaxy S23 Ultra 137 Generic camera score Vivo X80 n/a Galaxy S23 Ultra 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Vivo X80 n/a Galaxy S23 Ultra 91.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced April 2022 February 2023 Release date April 2022 February 2023 SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.