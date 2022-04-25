Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo X80 vs Galaxy Z Fold 4 – which one to choose?

Vivo X80 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Виво X80
VS
Самсунг Галакси Z Fold 4
Vivo X80
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X80 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on April 25, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X80
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 54.87 mm narrower
  • Weighs 57 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)
  • Has a 0.82 inch larger screen size
  • Supports wireless charging up to 11W
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1337 and 1173 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo X80
vs
Galaxy Z Fold 4

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 7.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1812 x 2176 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 388 ppi 374 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.6% 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.5%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo X80
n/a
Galaxy Z Fold 4
997 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.95 mm (6.49 inches) 155.1 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 75.23 mm (2.96 inches) 130.1 mm (5.12 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 6.3 mm (0.25 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 263 gramm (9.28 oz)
Waterproof No IPX8
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Green, Burgundy
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo X80
86.6%
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +5%
90.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X80 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3050 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 Adreno 730
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X80
1173
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +14%
1337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo X80 +5%
4174
Galaxy Z Fold 4
3990
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo X80
999171
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +3%
1024747
CPU 257778 229152
GPU 400071 446724
Memory 156049 180504
UX 188263 169526
Total score 999171 1024747
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo X80
8115
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +18%
9601
Stability 92% 62%
Graphics test 48 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 8115 9601
PCMark 3.0 score 11117 13993
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (27th and 23rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 12 One UI 4.1.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 80 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:36 hr 1:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX866 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.8
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2022 August 2022
Release date April 2022 August 2022
SAR (head) - 1.3 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It has a better software, battery life, camera, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 10 Pro vs Vivo X80
2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Vivo X80
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish