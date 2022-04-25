Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X80 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on April 25, 2022, against the Vivo X50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.