Vivo X90 Pro Plus vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro VS Vivo X90 Pro Plus Apple iPhone 14 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X90 Pro Plus Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 3200 mAh

Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 3200 mAh Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB

Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1352K versus 936K)

45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1352K versus 936K) The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots 12% higher pixel density (517 vs 460 PPI)

12% higher pixel density (517 vs 460 PPI) Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Delivers 59% higher peak brightness (1778 against 1119 nits)

Delivers 59% higher peak brightness (1778 against 1119 nits) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1856 and 1476 points

26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1856 and 1476 points Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.78 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 517 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 800 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 90% 87% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% 99.8% PWM 222 Hz 240 Hz Response time 1 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) X90 Pro Plus 1119 nits iPhone 14 Pro +59% 1778 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 221 g (7.8 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Red Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio X90 Pro Plus +3% 90% iPhone 14 Pro 87%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM OriginOS - OS size 37 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh 3200 mAh Charge power 80 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:34 hr 1:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:35 hr Watching video - 15:45 hr Gaming - 06:03 hr Standby - 120 hr General battery life X90 Pro Plus n/a iPhone 14 Pro 36:11 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50.3 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 4 (50.3 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP + 48 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X90 Pro Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9 Focal length 24 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X90 Pro Plus 142 iPhone 14 Pro +1% 143 Video quality X90 Pro Plus 129 iPhone 14 Pro +16% 149 Generic camera score X90 Pro Plus 140 iPhone 14 Pro +4% 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness X90 Pro Plus +1% 90.4 dB iPhone 14 Pro 89.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced November 2022 September 2022 Release date December 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X90 Pro Plus. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14 Pro.