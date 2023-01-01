Home > Smartphone comparison > X90 Pro Plus vs ROG Phone 7 Ultimate – which one to choose?

Vivo X90 Pro Plus vs Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

Vivo X90 Pro Plus
Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X90 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • 31% higher pixel density (517 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.8% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4700 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Has 33% more RAM: 16GB versus 12GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X90 Pro Plus
vs
ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.4:9
PPI 517 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes -
Max rated brightness 800 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 82.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 222 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
X90 Pro Plus +3%
1130 nits
ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
1102 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 10.3 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 221 g (7.8 oz) 246 g (8.68 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP54
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Red White
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Vivo X90 Pro Plus and Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X90 Pro Plus +2%
1367075
ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
1336851
CPU 292252 -
GPU 599261 -
Memory 278360 -
UX 194782 -
Total score 1367075 1336851
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 35 °C -
Stability 85% -
Graphics test 79 FPS -
Graphics score 13218 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8854 -
Video editing 5967 -
Photo editing 33365 -
Data manipulation 9349 -
Writing score 19029 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM OriginOS -
OS size 37 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 80 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:34 hr 1:02 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:27 hr
Watching video - 24:02 hr
Gaming - 05:52 hr
Standby - 127 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50.3 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 4 (50.3 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP + 48 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X90 Pro Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm 29 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS PureCel
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced November 2022 April 2023
Release date December 2022 April 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X90 Pro Plus. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
