Vivo X90 Pro Plus vs Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate VS Vivo X90 Pro Plus Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X90 Pro Plus The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom 31% higher pixel density (517 vs 395 PPI)

31% higher pixel density (517 vs 395 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Thinner bezels – 7.8% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 7.8% more screen real estate The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4700 mAh

Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4700 mAh Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks Has 33% more RAM: 16GB versus 12GB

Has 33% more RAM: 16GB versus 12GB Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo X90 Pro Plus Price Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.4:9 PPI 517 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes - Max rated brightness 800 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 1500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90% 82.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 100% - PWM 222 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) X90 Pro Plus +3% 1130 nits ROG Phone 7 Ultimate 1102 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 10.3 mm (0.41 inches) Weight 221 g (7.8 oz) 246 g (8.68 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP54 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Red White Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X90 Pro Plus +9% 90% ROG Phone 7 Ultimate 82.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM OriginOS - OS size 37 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 80 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes (68% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:34 hr 1:02 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 14:27 hr Watching video - 24:02 hr Gaming - 05:52 hr Standby - 127 hr General battery life X90 Pro Plus n/a ROG Phone 7 Ultimate 43:44 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50.3 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3.5x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 4 (50.3 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP + 48 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Vivo X90 Pro Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 - Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 24 mm 29 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS PureCel Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X90 Pro Plus 142 ROG Phone 7 Ultimate n/a Video quality X90 Pro Plus 129 ROG Phone 7 Ultimate n/a Generic camera score X90 Pro Plus 140 ROG Phone 7 Ultimate n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness X90 Pro Plus 90.4 dB ROG Phone 7 Ultimate n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced November 2022 April 2023 Release date December 2022 April 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X90 Pro Plus. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate.