Vivo X90 Pro Plus vs Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo X90 Pro Plus
- The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
- 31% higher pixel density (517 vs 395 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Thinner bezels – 7.8% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
- Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4700 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
- Has 33% more RAM: 16GB versus 12GB
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2448 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.4:9
|PPI
|517 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|-
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1800 nits
|1500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90%
|82.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|100%
|-
|PWM
|222 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|173 mm (6.81 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|10.3 mm (0.41 inches)
|Weight
|221 g (7.8 oz)
|246 g (8.68 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP54
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Red
|White
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|680 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1497
1521
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X90 Pro Plus +1%
5144
5068
|CPU
|292252
|-
|GPU
|599261
|-
|Memory
|278360
|-
|UX
|194782
|-
|Total score
|1367075
|1336851
|Max surface temperature
|35 °C
|-
|Stability
|85%
|-
|Graphics test
|79 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|13218
|-
|Web score
|8854
|-
|Video editing
|5967
|-
|Photo editing
|33365
|-
|Data manipulation
|9349
|-
|Writing score
|19029
|-
AnTuTu 9 Android Smartphone Scores (1st and 2nd place)
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|OriginOS
|-
|OS size
|37 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 12 min)
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:34 hr
|1:02 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|14:27 hr
|Watching video
|-
|24:02 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:52 hr
|Standby
|-
|127 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50.3 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50.3 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP + 48 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|24 mm
|29 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|PureCel
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
142
Video quality
129
Generic camera score
140
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2022
|April 2023
|Release date
|December 2022
|April 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X90 Pro Plus. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate.
