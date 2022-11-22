Home > Smartphone comparison > X90 Pro Plus vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo X90 Pro Plus vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

Виво X90 Про Плюс
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7 Про
Vivo X90 Pro Plus
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X90 Pro Plus
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1311K versus 803K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1504 and 1066 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X90 Pro Plus
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 517 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness - 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
X90 Pro Plus
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
1100 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Red White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X90 Pro Plus +1%
90%
Pixel 7 Pro
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X90 Pro Plus and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G710 MP7
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X90 Pro Plus +41%
1504
Pixel 7 Pro
1066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X90 Pro Plus +61%
5150
Pixel 7 Pro
3198
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X90 Pro Plus +63%
1311330
Pixel 7 Pro
803944
CPU - 216931
GPU - 296692
Memory - 134893
UX - 152600
Total score 1311330 803944
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 68%
Graphics test - 38 FPS
Graphics score - 6409
PCMark 3.0 score - 11408
AnTuTu Android Rating (1st and 87th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 13 Stock Android
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 80 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:34 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:19 hr
Watching video - 14:51 hr
Gaming - 04:59 hr
Standby - 76 hr
General battery life
X90 Pro Plus
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
27:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50.3 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 126°
Lenses 4 (50.3 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP + 48 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.5 -
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced November 2022 October 2022
Release date December 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X90 Pro Plus. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo X90 Pro Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
2. Vivo X90 Pro Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
3. Vivo X90 Pro Plus and Vivo X90
4. Google Pixel 7 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
5. Google Pixel 7 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
6. Google Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Google Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22
8. Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish