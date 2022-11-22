Home > Smartphone comparison > X90 Pro Plus vs Honor 80 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo X90 Pro Plus vs Huawei Honor 80 Pro

Виво X90 Про Плюс
VS
Хуавей Хонор 80 Про
Vivo X90 Pro Plus
Huawei Honor 80 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 80 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X90 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1288K versus 1000K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 18% higher pixel density (517 vs 437 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 80 Pro
  • Weighs 33 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X90 Pro Plus
vs
Honor 80 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 517 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 91.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP68 -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal -
Colors Black, Red Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X90 Pro Plus
90%
Honor 80 Pro +1%
91.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X90 Pro Plus and Huawei Honor 80 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock - 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X90 Pro Plus +25%
1488
Honor 80 Pro
1192
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X90 Pro Plus +37%
5119
Honor 80 Pro
3728
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X90 Pro Plus +29%
1288696
Honor 80 Pro
1000057
CPU - 223917
GPU - 444797
Memory - 161232
UX - 176014
Total score 1288696 1000057
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (1st and 31st place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 13 MagicOS 7.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 80 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:34 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50.3 megapixels 160 megapixels
Image resolution - 10944 x 14592
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 114° 122°
Lenses 4 (50.3 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP + 48 MP) 3 (160 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 160 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 160MP (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 8160 x 6112
Aperture f/2.5 -
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced November 2022 November 2022
Release date December 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X90 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo X90 Pro Plus or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
2. Vivo X90 Pro Plus or Google Pixel 7 Pro
3. Vivo X90 Pro Plus or Vivo X80 Pro
4. Vivo X90 Pro Plus or Vivo X90 Pro
5. Huawei Honor 80 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22
6. Huawei Honor 80 Pro or Huawei Nova 9
7. Huawei Honor 80 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
8. Huawei Honor 80 Pro or Huawei Honor 80

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish