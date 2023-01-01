Vivo X90 Pro Plus vs Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro VS Vivo X90 Pro Plus Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X90 Pro Plus Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1352K versus 1010K)

34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1352K versus 1010K) 12% higher pixel density (517 vs 460 PPI) Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4700 mAh

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.78 inches 6.81 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.54:9 PPI 517 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 800 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 1800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 90% 91% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 100% - PWM 222 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) X90 Pro Plus 1119 nits Honor Magic 5 Pro n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 221 g (7.8 oz) 219 g (7.72 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Red Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X90 Pro Plus 90% Honor Magic 5 Pro +1% 91%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM OriginOS Magic UI 7.1 OS size 37 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 80 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes Full charging time 0:34 hr -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Speakers test Max. loudness X90 Pro Plus 90.4 dB Honor Magic 5 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced November 2022 February 2023 Release date December 2022 March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Vivo X90 Pro Plus. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro.