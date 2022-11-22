Home > Smartphone comparison > X90 Pro Plus vs Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) – which one to choose?

Vivo X90 Pro Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)

Виво X90 Про Плюс
VS
Самсунг Галакси С22 Ультра (Snapdragon)
Vivo X90 Pro Plus
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X90 Pro Plus
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1311K versus 961K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1504 and 1221 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X90 Pro Plus
vs
Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 517 ppi 500 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness - 830 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 1750 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 90.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 228 gramm (8.04 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Red White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Vivo X90 Pro Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock - 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 231882
GPU - 393268
Memory - 161153
UX - 173259
Total score 1311330 961982
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 56%
Graphics test - 48 FPS
Graphics score - 8027
PCMark 3.0 score - 13039
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Funtouch 13 One UI 5.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 80 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:34 hr 0:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50.3 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution - 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 10x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 4 (50.3 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP + 48 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.82"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced November 2022 February 2022
Release date December 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Vivo X90 Pro Plus. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

