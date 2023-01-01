Vivo X90 Pro Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus VS Vivo X90 Pro Plus Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X90 Pro Plus 32% higher pixel density (517 vs 393 PPI)

32% higher pixel density (517 vs 393 PPI) Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB

Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1352K versus 1227K)

10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1352K versus 1227K) Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Weighs 26 grams less

Weighs 26 grams less Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 517 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 800 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 1750 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Screen-to-body ratio 90% 88.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% - PWM 222 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) X90 Pro Plus 1119 nits Galaxy S23 Plus +7% 1197 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 221 g (7.8 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Red White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X90 Pro Plus +1% 90% Galaxy S23 Plus 88.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM OriginOS One UI 5.1 OS size 37 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh 4700 mAh Charge power 80 W 45 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (10 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:34 hr 1:05 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:54 hr Watching video - 15:56 hr Gaming - 04:52 hr Standby - 118 hr General battery life X90 Pro Plus n/a Galaxy S23 Plus 37:04 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50.3 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8160 x 6120 Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 4 (50.3 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP + 48 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X90 Pro Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4000 x 3000 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 24 mm 25 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X90 Pro Plus +10% 142 Galaxy S23 Plus 129 Video quality X90 Pro Plus 129 Galaxy S23 Plus +6% 137 Generic camera score X90 Pro Plus +5% 140 Galaxy S23 Plus 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness X90 Pro Plus 90.4 dB Galaxy S23 Plus n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced November 2022 February 2023 Release date December 2022 February 2023 SAR (head) - 0.57 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display is more important to you, then choose the Vivo X90 Pro Plus. But if the software and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus.