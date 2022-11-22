Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Vivo V23 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.