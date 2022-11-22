Vivo X90 Pro Plus vs V23 5G
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Vivo V23 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo X90 Pro Plus
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1300K versus 477K)
- The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 26% higher pixel density (517 vs 409 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4200 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
- Weighs 40 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
98
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
97
48
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
85
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
92
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|517 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|-
|430 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1800 nits
|630 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90%
|88%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|7.55 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|221 gramm (7.8 oz)
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Red
|Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 4 + 3)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|-
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~684 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X90 Pro Plus +101%
1502
746
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X90 Pro Plus +140%
5157
2146
|CPU
|-
|116402
|GPU
|-
|136048
|Memory
|-
|95945
|UX
|-
|126331
|Total score
|1300905
|477778
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|13 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|2300
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|7841
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12
|ROM
|OriginOS
|Funtouch 12
Battery
|Capacity
|4700 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|44 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 12 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:34 hr
|1:03 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:14 hr
|Watching video
|-
|14:46 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:53 hr
|Standby
|-
|92 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50.3 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50.3 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP + 48 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|8700 x 5800
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2022
|January 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
|January 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X90 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.
