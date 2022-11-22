Home > Smartphone comparison > X90 Pro Plus vs Vivo V25 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Vivo V25, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X90 Pro Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1300K versus 417K)
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 26% higher pixel density (517 vs 409 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Weighs 35 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X90 Pro Plus
vs
Vivo V25

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2404 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 517 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness - 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
X90 Pro Plus
n/a
Vivo V25
789 nits

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 7.79 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Red Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X90 Pro Plus +6%
90%
Vivo V25
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X90 Pro Plus and Vivo V25 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock - 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X90 Pro Plus +111%
1502
Vivo V25
711
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X90 Pro Plus +150%
5157
Vivo V25
2063
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X90 Pro Plus +212%
1300905
Vivo V25
417315
CPU - 92955
GPU - 132605
Memory - 84092
UX - 107086
Total score 1300905 417315
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 12 FPS
Graphics score - 2161
PCMark 3.0 score - 8769
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM OriginOS Funtouch 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 80 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:34 hr 1:11 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:03 hr
Watching video - 16:32 hr
Gaming - 05:33 hr
Standby - 83 hr
General battery life
X90 Pro Plus
n/a
Vivo V25
32:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50.3 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9248 x 6936
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 4 (50.3 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP + 48 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4"
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 8192 x 6144
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced November 2022 August 2022
Release date December 2022 August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X90 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
