Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Vivo X80, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X90 Pro Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • 33% higher pixel density (517 vs 388 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1288K versus 996K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X90 Pro Plus
vs
Vivo X80

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 517 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness - 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 86.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 164.95 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.23 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Red Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X90 Pro Plus +4%
90%
Vivo X80
86.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X90 Pro Plus and Vivo X80 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G710
GPU clock - 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X90 Pro Plus +26%
1488
Vivo X80
1177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X90 Pro Plus +23%
5119
Vivo X80
4161
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X90 Pro Plus +29%
1288696
Vivo X80
996320
CPU - 257778
GPU - 400071
Memory - 156049
UX - 188263
Total score 1288696 996320
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 92%
Graphics test - 48 FPS
Graphics score - 8102
PCMark 3.0 score - 10954
AnTuTu Android Ranking (1st and 32nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 13 Funtouch OS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 80 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes (50% in 12 min)
Full charging time 0:34 hr 0:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50.3 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 4 (50.3 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP + 48 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX866 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced November 2022 April 2022
Release date December 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X90 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

