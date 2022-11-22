Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Vivo X90, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.