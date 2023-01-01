Home > Smartphone comparison > X90 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo X90 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Vivo X90 Pro
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X90 Pro
  • Comes with 1670 mAh larger battery capacity: 4870 vs 3200 mAh
  • Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1201K versus 936K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Reverse charging feature
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • Delivers 91% higher peak brightness (1778 against 931 nits)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (36:11 vs 32:11 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1856 and 1469 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X90 Pro
vs
iPhone 14 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 453 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.8%
PWM 60 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
X90 Pro
931 nits
iPhone 14 Pro +91%
1778 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.07 mm (6.46 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 74.53 mm (2.93 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9.34 mm (0.37 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 214.85 g (7.58 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Red Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
X90 Pro +4%
90.8%
iPhone 14 Pro
87%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X90 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 3050 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 Apple GPU

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X90 Pro
1469
iPhone 14 Pro +26%
1856
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X90 Pro
5084
iPhone 14 Pro +4%
5310
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X90 Pro +28%
1201177
iPhone 14 Pro
936054
CPU 276210 253169
GPU 501124 394023
Memory 235287 149281
UX 200088 145972
Total score 1201177 936054
3DMark Wild Life Performance
X90 Pro +24%
12214
iPhone 14 Pro
9871
Stability 96% 79%
Graphics test 73 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 12214 9871
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
ROM Funtouch OS 13 -
OS size 35 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4870 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 120 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:24 hr 1:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:54 hr 12:35 hr
Watching video 14:44 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 05:03 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 86 hr 120 hr
General battery life
X90 Pro
32:11 hr
iPhone 14 Pro +12%
36:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50.3 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 108° 120°
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X90 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9
Focal length 24 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
X90 Pro
133
iPhone 14 Pro +8%
143
Video quality
X90 Pro
133
iPhone 14 Pro +12%
149
Generic camera score
X90 Pro
136
iPhone 14 Pro +7%
146

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X90 Pro +3%
92.3 dB
iPhone 14 Pro
89.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced November 2022 September 2022
Release date December 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X90 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (85.7%)
1 (14.3%)
Total votes: 7

