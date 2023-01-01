Vivo X90 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro VS Vivo X90 Pro Apple iPhone 14 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X90 Pro Comes with 1670 mAh larger battery capacity: 4870 vs 3200 mAh

Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1201K versus 936K)

Has 2 SIM card slots Reverse charging feature

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Delivers 91% higher peak brightness (1778 against 931 nits)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Shows 12% longer battery life (36:11 vs 32:11 hours)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo

26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1856 and 1469 points Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.78 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 453 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 87% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 99.8% PWM 60 Hz 240 Hz Response time 1 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) X90 Pro 931 nits iPhone 14 Pro +91% 1778 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.07 mm (6.46 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) Width 74.53 mm (2.93 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 9.34 mm (0.37 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 214.85 g (7.58 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Red Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio X90 Pro +4% 90.8% iPhone 14 Pro 87%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM Funtouch OS 13 - OS size 35 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4870 mAh 3200 mAh Charge power 120 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:24 hr 1:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:54 hr 12:35 hr Watching video 14:44 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 05:03 hr 06:03 hr Standby 86 hr 120 hr General battery life X90 Pro 32:11 hr iPhone 14 Pro +12% 36:11 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50.3 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 108° 120° Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X90 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9 Focal length 24 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X90 Pro 133 iPhone 14 Pro +8% 143 Video quality X90 Pro 133 iPhone 14 Pro +12% 149 Generic camera score X90 Pro 136 iPhone 14 Pro +7% 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness X90 Pro +3% 92.3 dB iPhone 14 Pro 89.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced November 2022 September 2022 Release date December 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X90 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14 Pro.