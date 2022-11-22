Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.