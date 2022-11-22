Vivo X90 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo X90 Pro
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 547 mAh larger battery capacity: 4870 vs 4323 mAh
- 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1282K versus 963K)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
- 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1893 and 1485 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
93
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
88
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1260 x 2800 pixels
|1290 x 2796 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|453 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|-
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.8%
|88.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|214.9 gramm (7.58 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Red
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3050 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
|Apple GPU
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1485
iPhone 14 Pro Max +27%
1893
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5132
5431
|CPU
|-
|242019
|GPU
|-
|407261
|Memory
|-
|167432
|UX
|-
|145864
|Total score
|1282357
|963149
|Stability
|-
|82%
|Graphics test
|-
|58 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9796
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
|ROM
|Funtouch 13
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4870 mAh
|4323 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:22 hr
|1:52 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|15:02 hr
|Watching video
|-
|21:10 hr
|Gaming
|-
|07:12 hr
|Standby
|-
|156 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50.3 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|108°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|24 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2022
|September 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Vivo X90 Pro.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1