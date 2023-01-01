Vivo X90 Pro vs Huawei Honor Magic 5
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Huawei Honor Magic 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo X90 Pro
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1201K versus 1000K)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5
- The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
- Weighs 23.85 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
93
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
97
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
83
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
88
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.73 inches
|Resolution
|1260 x 2800 pixels
|1224 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.76:9
|PPI
|453 ppi
|439 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.8%
|90.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|60 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.07 mm (6.46 inches)
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|74.53 mm (2.93 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|9.34 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|214.85 g (7.58 oz)
|191 g (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|-
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Red
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max. clock
|3050 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
|Adreno 740
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X90 Pro +4%
1469
1412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X90 Pro +11%
5084
4591
|CPU
|276210
|-
|GPU
|501124
|-
|Memory
|235287
|-
|UX
|200088
|-
|Total score
|1201177
|1000941
|Stability
|96%
|-
|Graphics test
|73 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|12214
|-
AnTuTu Android Ranking (13th and 45th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 13
|Magic UI 7.1
|OS size
|35 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4870 mAh
|5100 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 9 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:24 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|12:54 hr
|-
|Watching video
|14:44 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:03 hr
|-
|Standby
|86 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50.3 megapixels
|54 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8768 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2.5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|108°
|122°
|Lenses
|3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (54 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5"
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Vivo X90 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4096 x 3072
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|-
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
136
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2022
|February 2023
|Release date
|December 2022
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X90 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor Magic 5.
