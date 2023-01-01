Vivo X90 Pro vs Huawei Honor Magic 5 VS Vivo X90 Pro Huawei Honor Magic 5 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Huawei Honor Magic 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X90 Pro Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1201K versus 1000K) Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom Weighs 23.85 grams less

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.78 inches 6.73 inches Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels 1224 x 2688 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.76:9 PPI 453 ppi 439 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 90.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM 60 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) X90 Pro 931 nits Honor Magic 5 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.07 mm (6.46 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 74.53 mm (2.93 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 9.34 mm (0.37 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 214.85 g (7.58 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz) Waterproof IP68 - Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Red Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X90 Pro 90.8% Honor Magic 5 90.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Funtouch OS 13 Magic UI 7.1 OS size 35 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4870 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 120 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes Full charging time 0:24 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 12:54 hr - Watching video 14:44 hr - Gaming 05:03 hr - Standby 86 hr - General battery life X90 Pro 32:11 hr Honor Magic 5 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50.3 megapixels 54 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8768 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2.5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 108° 122° Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 3 (54 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5"

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Vivo X90 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4096 x 3072 Aperture f/2.5 - Focal length 24 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X90 Pro 133 Honor Magic 5 n/a Video quality X90 Pro 133 Honor Magic 5 n/a Generic camera score X90 Pro 136 Honor Magic 5 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness X90 Pro 92.3 dB Honor Magic 5 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced November 2022 February 2023 Release date December 2022 March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X90 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor Magic 5.