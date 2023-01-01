Home > Smartphone comparison > X90 Pro vs OnePlus 11 – which one to choose?

Vivo X90 Pro vs OnePlus 11

Виво X90 Про
VS
Ванплас 11
Vivo X90 Pro
OnePlus 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X90 Pro
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (931 against 762 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • 16% higher pixel density (525 vs 453 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X90 Pro
vs
OnePlus 11

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 453 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 60 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
X90 Pro +22%
931 nits
OnePlus 11
762 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.07 mm (6.46 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.53 mm (2.93 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9.34 mm (0.37 inches) 8.53 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 214.85 g (7.58 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP54
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Red Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X90 Pro +1%
90.8%
OnePlus 11
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X90 Pro and OnePlus 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 3050 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 Adreno 740

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X90 Pro
1469
OnePlus 11
1468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X90 Pro +5%
5084
OnePlus 11
4822
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X90 Pro
1201177
OnePlus 11 +8%
1291925
CPU 276210 268819
GPU 501124 581162
Memory 235287 249222
UX 200088 198185
Total score 1201177 1291925
3DMark Wild Life Performance
X90 Pro
12214
OnePlus 11 +4%
12692
Stability 96% 53%
Graphics test 73 FPS 75 FPS
Graphics score 12214 12692
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (13th and 5th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch OS 13 OxygenOS 13
OS size 35 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4870 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:24 hr 0:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:54 hr 11:55 hr
Watching video 14:44 hr 15:34 hr
Gaming 05:03 hr 05:06 hr
Standby 86 hr 105 hr
General battery life
X90 Pro
32:11 hr
OnePlus 11 +4%
33:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50.3 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 108° 115°
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X90 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X90 Pro
92.3 dB
OnePlus 11
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced November 2022 January 2023
Release date December 2022 January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Vivo X90 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 11.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. X90 Pro vs X80 Pro
2. X90 Pro vs Vivo X90
3. X90 Pro vs X90 Pro Plus
4. OnePlus 11 vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
5. OnePlus 11 vs 10 Pro
6. OnePlus 11 vs Pixel 7
7. OnePlus 11 vs Pixel 7 Pro
8. OnePlus 11 vs Xiaomi 13
9. OnePlus 11 vs 13 Pro
10. OnePlus 11 vs Galaxy S23 Plus
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish