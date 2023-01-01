Vivo X90 Pro vs OnePlus 11 VS Vivo X90 Pro OnePlus 11 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9 PPI 453 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 89.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM 60 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) X90 Pro +22% 931 nits OnePlus 11 762 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.07 mm (6.46 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 74.53 mm (2.93 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 9.34 mm (0.37 inches) 8.53 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 214.85 g (7.58 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP54 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Red Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X90 Pro +1% 90.8% OnePlus 11 89.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Funtouch OS 13 OxygenOS 13 OS size 35 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4870 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:24 hr 0:22 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:54 hr 11:55 hr Watching video 14:44 hr 15:34 hr Gaming 05:03 hr 05:06 hr Standby 86 hr 105 hr General battery life X90 Pro 32:11 hr OnePlus 11 +4% 33:37 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50.3 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 108° 115° Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X90 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 24 mm 25 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X90 Pro 133 OnePlus 11 n/a Video quality X90 Pro 133 OnePlus 11 n/a Generic camera score X90 Pro 136 OnePlus 11 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness X90 Pro 92.3 dB OnePlus 11 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced November 2022 January 2023 Release date December 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Vivo X90 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 11.