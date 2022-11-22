Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.