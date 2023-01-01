Home > Smartphone comparison > X90 Pro vs Galaxy S23 Plus – which one to choose?

Vivo X90 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

Vivo X90 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X90 Pro
  • 15% higher pixel density (453 vs 393 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (37:04 vs 32:11 hours)
  • Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (1197 against 931 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Weighs 19.85 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X90 Pro
vs
Galaxy S23 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 453 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1750 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 88.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 60 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
X90 Pro
931 nits
Galaxy S23 Plus +29%
1197 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.07 mm (6.46 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 74.53 mm (2.93 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.34 mm (0.37 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 214.85 g (7.58 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Red White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X90 Pro +2%
90.8%
Galaxy S23 Plus
88.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X90 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
Max. clock 3050 MHz 3360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 Adreno 740

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X90 Pro
1469
Galaxy S23 Plus +5%
1541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X90 Pro +1%
5084
Galaxy S23 Plus
5047
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X90 Pro
1201177
Galaxy S23 Plus +2%
1227748
CPU 276210 -
GPU 501124 -
Memory 235287 -
UX 200088 -
Total score 1201177 1227748
3DMark Wild Life Performance
X90 Pro +1%
12214
Galaxy S23 Plus
12034
Stability 96% -
Graphics test 73 FPS 72 FPS
Graphics score 12214 12034
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (13th and 12th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch OS 13 One UI 5.1
OS size 35 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4870 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 120 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:24 hr 1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:54 hr 13:54 hr
Watching video 14:44 hr 15:56 hr
Gaming 05:03 hr 04:52 hr
Standby 86 hr 118 hr
General battery life
X90 Pro
32:11 hr
Galaxy S23 Plus +15%
37:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50.3 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6120
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 108° 120°
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X90 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4000 x 3000
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
X90 Pro +3%
133
Galaxy S23 Plus
129
Video quality
X90 Pro
133
Galaxy S23 Plus +3%
137
Generic camera score
X90 Pro +2%
136
Galaxy S23 Plus
133

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X90 Pro
92.3 dB
Galaxy S23 Plus
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced November 2022 February 2023
Release date December 2022 February 2023
SAR (head) - 0.57 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. It has a better software, battery life, and connectivity.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

