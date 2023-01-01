Vivo X90 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus VS Vivo X90 Pro Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X90 Pro 15% higher pixel density (453 vs 393 PPI)

15% higher pixel density (453 vs 393 PPI) Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Shows 15% longer battery life (37:04 vs 32:11 hours)

Shows 15% longer battery life (37:04 vs 32:11 hours) Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (1197 against 931 nits)

Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (1197 against 931 nits) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Weighs 19.85 grams less

Weighs 19.85 grams less Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo X90 Pro Price Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 453 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1750 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 88.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM 60 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) X90 Pro 931 nits Galaxy S23 Plus +29% 1197 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.07 mm (6.46 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) Width 74.53 mm (2.93 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches) Thickness 9.34 mm (0.37 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 214.85 g (7.58 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Red White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X90 Pro +2% 90.8% Galaxy S23 Plus 88.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Funtouch OS 13 One UI 5.1 OS size 35 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4870 mAh 4700 mAh Charge power 120 W 45 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (10 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:24 hr 1:05 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:54 hr 13:54 hr Watching video 14:44 hr 15:56 hr Gaming 05:03 hr 04:52 hr Standby 86 hr 118 hr General battery life X90 Pro 32:11 hr Galaxy S23 Plus +15% 37:04 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50.3 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6120 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 108° 120° Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X90 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4000 x 3000 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 24 mm 25 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X90 Pro +3% 133 Galaxy S23 Plus 129 Video quality X90 Pro 133 Galaxy S23 Plus +3% 137 Generic camera score X90 Pro +2% 136 Galaxy S23 Plus 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness X90 Pro 92.3 dB Galaxy S23 Plus n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced November 2022 February 2023 Release date December 2022 February 2023 SAR (head) - 0.57 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. It has a better software, battery life, and connectivity.