Vivo X90 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra VS Vivo X90 Pro Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X90 Pro Weighs 18.15 grams less

Weighs 18.15 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom Shows 36% longer battery life (43:45 vs 32:11 hours)

Shows 36% longer battery life (43:45 vs 32:11 hours) Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (1273 against 931 nits)

Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (1273 against 931 nits) 10% higher pixel density (500 vs 453 PPI)

10% higher pixel density (500 vs 453 PPI) Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 453 ppi 500 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 850 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1750 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM 60 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) X90 Pro 931 nits Galaxy S23 Ultra +37% 1273 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.07 mm (6.46 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) Width 74.53 mm (2.93 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 9.34 mm (0.37 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 214.85 g (7.58 oz) 233 g (8.22 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Red White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X90 Pro +1% 90.8% Galaxy S23 Ultra 89.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Funtouch OS 13 One UI 5.1 OS size 35 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4870 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 45 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (68% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:24 hr 0:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:54 hr 16:59 hr Watching video 14:44 hr 19:11 hr Gaming 05:03 hr 05:08 hr Standby 86 hr 133 hr General battery life X90 Pro 32:11 hr Galaxy S23 Ultra +36% 43:45 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50.3 megapixels 200 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 16320 x 12240 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 10x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 108° 120° Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X90 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4000 x 3000 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 24 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.24" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X90 Pro 133 Galaxy S23 Ultra +5% 139 Video quality X90 Pro 133 Galaxy S23 Ultra +3% 137 Generic camera score X90 Pro 136 Galaxy S23 Ultra +3% 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness X90 Pro 92.3 dB Galaxy S23 Ultra n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced November 2022 February 2023 Release date December 2022 February 2023 SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It has a better display, software, battery life, camera, and connectivity.