Home > Smartphone comparison > X90 Pro vs Galaxy S23 Ultra – which one to choose?

Vivo X90 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Виво X90 Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси С23 Ультра
Vivo X90 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X90 Pro
  • Weighs 18.15 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (43:45 vs 32:11 hours)
  • Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (1273 against 931 nits)
  • 10% higher pixel density (500 vs 453 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X90 Pro
vs
Galaxy S23 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 453 ppi 500 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 850 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1750 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 60 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
X90 Pro
931 nits
Galaxy S23 Ultra +37%
1273 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.07 mm (6.46 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.53 mm (2.93 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9.34 mm (0.37 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 214.85 g (7.58 oz) 233 g (8.22 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Red White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X90 Pro +1%
90.8%
Galaxy S23 Ultra
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X90 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
Max. clock 3050 MHz 3360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 Adreno 740

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X90 Pro
1469
Galaxy S23 Ultra +5%
1537
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X90 Pro +4%
5084
Galaxy S23 Ultra
4910
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X90 Pro
1201177
Galaxy S23 Ultra +3%
1240573
CPU 276210 264352
GPU 501124 546230
Memory 235287 257248
UX 200088 175857
Total score 1201177 1240573
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 96% 63%
Graphics test 73 FPS 73 FPS
Graphics score 12214 12223
PCMark 3.0 score - 15261
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (13th and 11th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch OS 13 One UI 5.1
OS size 35 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4870 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:24 hr 0:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:54 hr 16:59 hr
Watching video 14:44 hr 19:11 hr
Gaming 05:03 hr 05:08 hr
Standby 86 hr 133 hr
General battery life
X90 Pro
32:11 hr
Galaxy S23 Ultra +36%
43:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50.3 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 16320 x 12240
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 10x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 108° 120°
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X90 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4000 x 3000
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced November 2022 February 2023
Release date December 2022 February 2023
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It has a better display, software, battery life, camera, and connectivity.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (22.2%)
7 (77.8%)
Total votes: 9

Related comparisons

1. Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro
2. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
4. Google Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
5. Xiaomi 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
6. Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish