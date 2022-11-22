Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Vivo X70 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.