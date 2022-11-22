Home > Smartphone comparison > X90 Pro vs X70 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo X90 Pro vs X70 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Vivo X70 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X90 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1282K versus 704K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 4870 vs 4450 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • 14% higher pixel density (453 vs 398 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Weighs 31.9 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
X90 Pro
100
X70 Pro
72
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X90 Pro
vs
X70 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 453 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness - 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
X90 Pro
n/a
X70 Pro
996 nits

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 214.9 gramm (7.58 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X90 Pro +1%
90.8%
X70 Pro
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Max. clock 3050 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock - 886 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X90 Pro +70%
1485
X70 Pro
876
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X90 Pro +73%
5132
X70 Pro
2970
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X90 Pro +82%
1282357
X70 Pro
704920
CPU - 187894
GPU - 242732
Memory - 133644
UX - 136170
Total score 1282357 704920
3DMark Wild Life Performance
X90 Pro
n/a
X70 Pro
4139
Stability - 84%
Graphics test - 24 FPS
Graphics score - 4139
PCMark 3.0 score - 10165
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Rating (2nd and 137th place)
Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 13 Funtouch OS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4870 mAh 4450 mAh
Charge power 120 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (64% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 1:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:33 hr
Watching video - 16:45 hr
Gaming - 05:08 hr
Standby - 88 hr
General battery life
X90 Pro
n/a
X70 Pro
35:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50.3 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 108° 116°
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
X90 Pro
n/a
X70 Pro
139
Video quality
X90 Pro
n/a
X70 Pro
111
Generic camera score
X90 Pro
n/a
X70 Pro
131

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 19
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced November 2022 September 2021
Release date December 2022 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X90 Pro is definitely a better buy.

