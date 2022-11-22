Vivo X90 Pro vs X70 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Vivo X70 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo X90 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1282K versus 704K)
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
- Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 4870 vs 4450 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- 14% higher pixel density (453 vs 398 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Weighs 31.9 grams less
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.56 inches
|Resolution
|1260 x 2800 pixels
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.8:9
|PPI
|453 ppi
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|-
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.8%
|90.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|214.9 gramm (7.58 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Red
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
|Max. clock
|3050 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|-
|886 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|187894
|GPU
|-
|242732
|Memory
|-
|133644
|UX
|-
|136170
|Total score
|1282357
|704920
|Stability
|-
|84%
|Graphics test
|-
|24 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|4139
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|10165
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Rating (2nd and 137th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 11
|ROM
|Funtouch 13
|Funtouch OS 12
Battery
|Capacity
|4870 mAh
|4450 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|44 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (64% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:22 hr
|1:00 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|14:33 hr
|Watching video
|-
|16:45 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:08 hr
|Standby
|-
|88 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50.3 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|108°
|116°
|Lenses
|3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|24 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|19
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2022
|September 2021
|Release date
|December 2022
|September 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X90 Pro is definitely a better buy.
