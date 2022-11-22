Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo X90 vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Vivo X90 vs Apple iPhone 14

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X90
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1531 mAh larger battery capacity: 4810 vs 3279 mAh
  • Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1281K versus 780K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1747 and 1485 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo X90
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 453 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - 60 Hz
Response time - 12 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo X90
n/a
iPhone 14
844 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 164.1 gramm (5.79 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP64 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo X90 +6%
90.9%
iPhone 14
86%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X90 and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3050 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 Apple GPU
GPU clock - 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X90
1485
iPhone 14 +18%
1747
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo X90 +7%
5109
iPhone 14
4774
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo X90 +64%
1281339
iPhone 14
780439
CPU - 209437
GPU - 333181
Memory - 105776
UX - 131735
Total score 1281339 780439
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo X90
n/a
iPhone 14
9517
Stability - 81%
Graphics test - 56 FPS
Graphics score - 9517
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
ROM Funtouch 13 -
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4810 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 120 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:45 hr
Watching video - 15:45 hr
Gaming - 05:25 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life
Vivo X90
n/a
iPhone 14
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 108° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX866 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9
Focal length 24 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo X90
n/a
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced November 2022 September 2022
Release date November 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X90. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

