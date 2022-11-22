Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Vivo X80, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.