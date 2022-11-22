Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo X90 vs X80 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo X90 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200) that was released on November 22, 2022, against the Vivo X80 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X90
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1281K versus 998K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • Weighs 54.9 grams less
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1485 and 1186 points
Reasons to consider the Vivo X80 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 14% higher pixel density (517 vs 453 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Vivo X90
100
X80 Pro
90
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo X90
vs
X80 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 453 ppi 517 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 750 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.8%
PWM - 361 Hz
Response time - 4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo X90
n/a
X80 Pro
1021 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 164.57 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 164.1 gramm (5.79 oz) 219 gramm (7.72 oz)
Waterproof IP64 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo X90 +1%
90.9%
X80 Pro
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X90 and Vivo X80 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3050 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 Adreno 730
GPU clock - 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X90 +25%
1485
X80 Pro
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo X90 +46%
5109
X80 Pro
3511
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo X90 +28%
1281339
X80 Pro
998450
CPU - 224784
GPU - 437220
Memory - 163013
UX - 169925
Total score 1281339 998450
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo X90
n/a
X80 Pro
9371
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 56 FPS
Graphics score - 9371
PCMark 3.0 score - 10150
AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (3rd and 36th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Funtouch 13 Funtouch OS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4810 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 120 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (88% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:00 hr
Watching video - 12:04 hr
Gaming - 05:25 hr
Standby - 85 hr
General battery life
Vivo X90
n/a
X80 Pro
28:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 108° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX866 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung GNV (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Hynix HI-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo X90
n/a
X80 Pro
89.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced November 2022 April 2022
Release date November 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo X90. It has a better performance and battery life.

