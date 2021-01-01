Vivo Y11 (2019) vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.35-inch Vivo Y11 (2019) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 18, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y11 (2019)
- Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
- The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10 Lite
- 55% higher pixel density (415 vs 268 PPI)
- 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (129K versus 94K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
- Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (433 against 396 nits)
- Weighs 28.5 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
22
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
49
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
46
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.35 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1544 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.2:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|83.1%
|RGB color space
|-
|98.6%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|38.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|805:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
|154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|190.5 gramm (6.72 oz)
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Green, Red
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|1950 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
819
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
68258
Honor 10 Lite +101%
137136
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
94025
Honor 10 Lite +38%
129609
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Funtouch 9.1
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:50 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:15 hr
Talk (3G)
28:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/1.8
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2019
|November 2018
|Release date
|December 2019
|February 2019
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 187 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 10 Lite is definitely a better buy.
