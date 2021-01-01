Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.35-inch Vivo Y11 (2019) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 18, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.