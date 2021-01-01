Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.35-inch Vivo Y11 (2019) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 18, 2019, against the Huawei Y6 Pro (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.