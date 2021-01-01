Home > Smartphone comparison > Y11 (2019) vs Oppo A12 – which one to choose?

Vivo Y11 (2019) vs Oppo A12

Виво Y11
VS
Оппо Реалми А12
Vivo Y11 (2019)
Oppo A12

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.35-inch Vivo Y11 (2019) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on October 18, 2019, against the Oppo A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y11 (2019)
  • Comes with 770 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4230 mAh
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 678.2 mm narrower
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Reasons to consider the Oppo A12
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (109K versus 96K)
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (452 against 403 nits)
  • Weighs 25.5 grams less
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y11 (2019)
vs
Oppo A12

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.35 inches 6.22 inches
Resolution 720 x 1544 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19:9
PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 82%
Max. Brightness
Y11 (2019)
403 nits
Oppo A12 +12%
452 nits

Design and build

Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches) 1559 mm (61.38 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 755 mm (29.72 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 83 mm (3.27 inches)
Weight 190.5 gramm (6.72 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Green, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Y11 (2019)
81.4%
Oppo A12 +1%
82%

Performance

Tests of Vivo Y11 (2019) and Oppo A12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 1950 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 450 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Y11 (2019)
177
Oppo A12 +1%
179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Y11 (2019)
839
Oppo A12 +22%
1022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y11 (2019)
96921
Oppo A12 +13%
109352

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9
ROM Funtouch 9.1 ColorOS 6,1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2019 April 2020
Release date December 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 137 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A12. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y11 (2019).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo Y11 (2019) and Samsung Galaxy A10
2. Vivo Y11 (2019) and Huawei Honor 8A
3. Vivo Y11 (2019) and Xiaomi Redmi 8
4. Vivo Y11 (2019) and Samsung Galaxy A20s
5. Vivo Y11 (2019) and Huawei Y6 (2019)
6. Oppo A12 and Samsung Galaxy A11
7. Oppo A12 and Xiaomi Redmi 9A
8. Oppo A12 and Oppo A53
9. Oppo A12 and Oppo Realme C11
10. Oppo A12 and Oppo Realme C3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish